Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to Rennes defeat
Arsenal slipped to a 3-1 defeat to Rennes in their Europa League last-16 first leg last night.
The Gunners took the lead through Alex Iwobi’s own goal, but suffered a collapse after having Sokratis Papastathopoulos sent-off for a second bookable offence in the 41st minute.
Since the final whistle, a couple of players have been posting on social media to reflect on Thursday evening’s loss. Unsurprisingly, the main focus was on the need to overturn the deficit in the second leg.
Still Got Another 90 … We Go Again 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/o6LPk4UTRU
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) March 8, 2019
At home with our fans we can turn this around next week but first a massive game Sunday to get ready for 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/gpIHMEmGSf
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) March 7, 2019