Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to Rennes defeat

Arsenal slipped to a 3-1 defeat to Rennes in their Europa League last-16 first leg last night.

The Gunners took the lead through Alex Iwobi’s own goal, but suffered a collapse after having Sokratis Papastathopoulos sent-off for a second bookable offence in the 41st minute.

Since the final whistle, a couple of players have been posting on social media to reflect on Thursday evening’s loss. Unsurprisingly, the main focus was on the need to overturn the deficit in the second leg.

Still Got Another 90 … We Go Again 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/o6LPk4UTRU — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) March 8, 2019