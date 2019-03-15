Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Dynamo Kiev
Chelsea are through to the Europa League quarter-finals in style after a 0-5 win over Dynamo Kiev at the Olympic Stadium last night.
The thumping win in the second leg gave the Blues an 8-0 aggregate victory over their Ukrainian opponents.
Striker Olivier Giroud scored a hat-trick, while Marcos Alonso and academy product Callum Hudson-Odoi were also on the scoresheet.
After the final whistle the Chelsea players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.
5-0 win vs Dynamo Kiev, good to get another goal and an assist, solid team performance💥⚽️👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/BI6d0xSeVO
— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 14, 2019
One more step! Quarterfinals, here we go! Come on Chelsea! 💪🏿⚽️ #EuropaLeague #CFC #ComeOnChelsea #W22 #QuarterFinals pic.twitter.com/jD7PmnAV6S
— Willian (@willianborges88) March 14, 2019
Bravo Oli! #Hattrick 😬🔵💪 @_OlivierGiroud_ pic.twitter.com/qOtMK93dGn
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 14, 2019
What a result! On to the quarters we go! 💪🏾🔵 @_OlivierGiroud_ 🔥 #CFC pic.twitter.com/1isc5on2yG
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) March 14, 2019
Comfortable win – let's keep up this spirit 🔥💪🏾 Congrats on your hattrick @_OlivierGiroud_ ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #cleansheet #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #UEL @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/hEwBxXLfth
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) March 14, 2019