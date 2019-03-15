Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea are through to the Europa League quarter-finals in style after a 0-5 win over Dynamo Kiev at the Olympic Stadium last night.

The thumping win in the second leg gave the Blues an 8-0 aggregate victory over their Ukrainian opponents.

Striker Olivier Giroud scored a hat-trick, while Marcos Alonso and academy product Callum Hudson-Odoi were also on the scoresheet.

After the final whistle the Chelsea players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.