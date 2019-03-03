Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Fulham

Chelsea kept up their recent resurgence with a 1-2 win over Fulham this afternoon.

Goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho, either side of Calum Chambers’ equaliser, secured three points for Maurizio Sarri’s side, who can leapfrog Arsenal and Manchester United to regain fourth position if they win a game in hand.

After the final whistle, the Blues’ players took to social media to reflect on events at Craven Cottage.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.