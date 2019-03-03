Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Fulham
Chelsea kept up their recent resurgence with a 1-2 win over Fulham this afternoon.
Goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho, either side of Calum Chambers’ equaliser, secured three points for Maurizio Sarri’s side, who can leapfrog Arsenal and Manchester United to regain fourth position if they win a game in hand.
After the final whistle, the Blues’ players took to social media to reflect on events at Craven Cottage.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Learn and keep going. @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/15FxHbWUGq
— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) March 3, 2019
2 wins in a row during a busy week! We keep going! Thanks for your support! #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/rdXvzgvycB
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 3, 2019
Tough win, well done everyone! ⚽️#wearechelsea #W22 #comeonblues #premierleague #CFC #fulche pic.twitter.com/bu19mDdvUk
— Willian (@willianborges88) March 3, 2019
An important win today and another 3 points for us. Thanks for all the support! Come on Chelsea! #FULCHE #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/huOJT6i8Uk
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) March 3, 2019
Important 3 points!✨⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BezcvQXFUw
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) March 3, 2019