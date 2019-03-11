Tweets and Photos: Chelsea react to draw with Wolves
Chelsea’s players have been giving their thoughts on yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues appeared to be heading for defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side until star man Eden Hazard popped up with a late equaliser.
Despite salvaging a point, the Chelsea players were clearly disappointed at dropping points at home in their race for Champions League qualification.
Here’s what members of Maurizio Sarri’s squad had to say about the 1-1 draw with Wolves.
Happy Birthday @ChelseaFC! We wanted to celebrate it with a win but we couldn't. #114years #alwaystogether 💙 pic.twitter.com/PAfPYEKUy4
At least we rescued one point! But all in all it's still annoying to not get the win. Work to be done before the next challenges 👊🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CHEWOV @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Pd7cwjzHVi
We will keep fighting until the end. Let's go Blues! #CFC #EP33 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ww9SVZyFuM
