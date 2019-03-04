Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players on 0-0 draw at Everton
A handful of Liverpool players have posted on social media to give their thoughts on the goalless draw with Everton in yesterday’s Merseyside derby.
The Reds were unable to find a breakthrough at Goodison Park, which means they were unable to regain top spot in the Premier League table from Manchester City.
That resulted in a defiant tone being struck by Jurgen Klopp’s squad.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the derby.
Thanks a lot for all your birthday wishes! 🎂💙 Happy I can enjoy my birthday evening with 3 points in the pocket 🙏🏾 #derbywinners #vielenDank 🇩🇪🇸🇱 #blessed #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/HA5Qe2JWdU
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) March 3, 2019
The battle is far from over Reds! We will fight until the very end for this title #YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/K5AU6T7ckw
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) March 3, 2019