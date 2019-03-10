Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Burnley

Liverpool kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 4-2 win over Burnley at Anfield today.

Four points behind City at kick-off, the Reds closed the gap to one point thanks to two goals apiece from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to come from behind and weather a late fightback from the Clarets. Mane’s injury time goal ultimately killed the game.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Now we look forward to Wednesday. Might just be speaking to Sadio again by then 🙄😂 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/PAcAvnklih — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 10, 2019