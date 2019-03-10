Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Burnley
Liverpool kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 4-2 win over Burnley at Anfield today.
Four points behind City at kick-off, the Reds closed the gap to one point thanks to two goals apiece from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.
Jurgen Klopp’s side had to come from behind and weather a late fightback from the Clarets. Mane’s injury time goal ultimately killed the game.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Get in there. Important win 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/LQN6hfiMWJ
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) March 10, 2019
Job done 👊🏻🔴 #welldoneboys #YNWA pic.twitter.com/gk2XVlA2oc
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 10, 2019
Job done✅
Now we look forward to Wednesday. Might just be speaking to Sadio again by then 🙄😂 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/PAcAvnklih
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 10, 2019
Solid 4-2 win at home with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané on 🔥🔥 with 2 goals.💪🏾 Let's keep this focus and flow! 🔴🔴🔴 #LIVBUR #LiverpoolFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/iAsxBbS8aG
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 10, 2019
One more win. Let's keep going and believing, boys! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/hRfbPS26mX
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) March 10, 2019
Our fight continues 💪🏻 🔁 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/96HLfF0I8z
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 10, 2019