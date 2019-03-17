Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Fulham
Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-2 win at Fulham this afternoon.
James Milner’s 81st-minute penalty gave the Reds the three points they needed to take advantage of Manchester City being in FA Cup action this weekend.
In-form Sadio Mane had given Jurgen Klopp’s the lead in the first-half. But the Merseysiders seemed to be heading for a disappointing draw when their former winger Ryan Babel equalised for Fulham.
Milner kept his nerve to secure the win.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their trip to Craven Cottage.
2️⃣0️⃣mins
1️⃣ goal ⚽️
1️⃣ assist
3️⃣ points #Keeppushing#YNWA pic.twitter.com/zeGZycn9lB
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 17, 2019
+3 #LFC pic.twitter.com/PBSKeFaN8u
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 17, 2019
TEAM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7oOQEO5AUW
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 17, 2019
Tough match, but taking home 3 hard fought points! Great closure of a BIG WEEK. #FULLIV #YNWA pic.twitter.com/xw79D5dlsx
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 17, 2019
This guy has nerves of steel @JamesMilner Big win today reds #YNWA pic.twitter.com/T0NQAckAS7
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) March 17, 2019
Another huge @LFC performance! Great to head into the international break with three points in the bag #YNWA pic.twitter.com/V8geNCcZSk
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 17, 2019