Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Fulham

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-2 win at Fulham this afternoon.

James Milner’s 81st-minute penalty gave the Reds the three points they needed to take advantage of Manchester City being in FA Cup action this weekend.

In-form Sadio Mane had given Jurgen Klopp’s the lead in the first-half. But the Merseysiders seemed to be heading for a disappointing draw when their former winger Ryan Babel equalised for Fulham.

Milner kept his nerve to secure the win.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their trip to Craven Cottage.