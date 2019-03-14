Tweets and Photos: Liverpool stars react to beating Bayern to reach quarter-finals

Liverpool’s players have been celebrating their win over Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a 1-3 win at the Allianz Arena yesterday evening to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

A Sadio Mane brace and Virgil van Dijk’s header gave the Reds victory in their quarter-final tie.

After the final whistle, the players posted on social media to give their reaction to the triumph in Germany and progressing to the last-eight.

Here’s what they had to say.