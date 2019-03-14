Tweets and Photos: Liverpool stars react to beating Bayern to reach quarter-finals
Liverpool’s players have been celebrating their win over Bayern Munich.
Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a 1-3 win at the Allianz Arena yesterday evening to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.
A Sadio Mane brace and Virgil van Dijk’s header gave the Reds victory in their quarter-final tie.
After the final whistle, the players posted on social media to give their reaction to the triumph in Germany and progressing to the last-eight.
Here’s what they had to say.
Quarter-Finals… Liverpool are coming. #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/I9kRvijG13
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) March 14, 2019
Love this team ❤️ another great champions league night!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/C4pVOruX7g
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 14, 2019
Great performance 💪🏻
Great result ⚽️
Great night 👊🏻
Thanks to the travelling fans in the heavens 👏🏻#manesfirstwasoutrageous#quartersherewecome#YNWA pic.twitter.com/KBVhDY4frl
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 14, 2019
No caption needed 🔴💪🏻 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/bvzE9JmQAC
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 13, 2019