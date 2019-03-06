Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating PSG

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their shock victory over Paris Saint-Germain this evening.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford’s dramatic injury time penalty gave the Red Devils a 1-3 win at Parc des Princes and put them through to the Champions League quarter-finals on goal difference.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts on a memorable night in France and turning round the 2-0 deficit from Old Trafford.

WHAT A GAME!!!!! WE ARE UNITED!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥💥

THIS IS WHY WE LOVE THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ❤❤❤❤ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/M1O8SMqIoz — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) March 6, 2019

This is @ManUtd ! Never gip up! Thanks Good for everything! 🔴⚫️⚪️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BLm2kByr9e — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) March 6, 2019

Incredible win, feels great to be in the next round. Proud to be part of this family!

🙌🏾 @RomeluLukaku9 👑 & 👑@MarcusRashford 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/cdAcgw82F2 — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) March 6, 2019