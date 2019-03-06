Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating PSG
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their shock victory over Paris Saint-Germain this evening.
Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford’s dramatic injury time penalty gave the Red Devils a 1-3 win at Parc des Princes and put them through to the Champions League quarter-finals on goal difference.
Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts on a memorable night in France and turning round the 2-0 deficit from Old Trafford.
We Believed ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KRLAv4zwdt
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 6, 2019
WE ARE UNITED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gj35j5cGS3
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 6, 2019
WHAT A GAME!!!!! WE ARE UNITED!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥💥
THIS IS WHY WE LOVE THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ❤❤❤❤ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/M1O8SMqIoz
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) March 6, 2019
Never rule out MANCHESTER UNITED 💥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/UNbC4fc7Gi
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) March 6, 2019
Unbelievable!! We never give up!! 🔴🔴🔴🔴 #mufc ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WGWYdU7FRr
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 6, 2019
We are Manchester United. We never give up!!! QUARTER-FINALS HERE WE COME! 🔥⚽ #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/eQ9jjBCEXZ
— Tahith Chong (@TahithC) March 6, 2019
Youth, Experience, Resilience. Fight until the end. #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gs6zfVvijY
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 6, 2019
This is @ManUtd ! Never gip up! Thanks Good for everything! 🔴⚫️⚪️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BLm2kByr9e
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) March 6, 2019
Incredible win, feels great to be in the next round. Proud to be part of this family!
🙌🏾 @RomeluLukaku9 👑 & 👑@MarcusRashford 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/cdAcgw82F2
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) March 6, 2019
Oh what a night ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ZKXdd1Yo1r
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 6, 2019
PASSION, YOUTH , SPIRIT !! What a club what a night! 😫❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/IwlXKZt36X
— Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) March 6, 2019
UNBELIEVABLE!!! YESSSSSSSSS 🔴⚪⚫ @ManUtd https://t.co/JGQb4jHQrp
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 6, 2019