Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Southampton

Manchester United got back to winning ways at Old Trafford with a 3-2 victory over Southampton this afternoon.

The Red Devils fell behind, but Andreas Pereira equalised with a spectacular effort.

Romelu Lukaku then but United in the lead. James Ward-Prowse levelled the score in the 75th minute, before Lukaku scored the winner on 88 minutes.

The Belgian’s late goal ensured United stay in the top four, one point ahead of Arsenal in fifth.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts.