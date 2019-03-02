Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Southampton
Manchester United got back to winning ways at Old Trafford with a 3-2 victory over Southampton this afternoon.
The Red Devils fell behind, but Andreas Pereira equalised with a spectacular effort.
Romelu Lukaku then but United in the lead. James Ward-Prowse levelled the score in the 75th minute, before Lukaku scored the winner on 88 minutes.
The Belgian’s late goal ensured United stay in the top four, one point ahead of Arsenal in fifth.
Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts.
Great feeling today +3 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/5p8W9uZEcd
— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) March 2, 2019
That winning feeling… pic.twitter.com/RRn5kTIr9Q
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) March 2, 2019
Massive 3 points 👊🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/4uOJdzO48r
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 2, 2019
Never give up ❤ That is Man United! What an atmosphere once again at Old Trafford!! @andrinhopereira Te Faleeeiiii 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/tGw4mCS3wl
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) March 2, 2019
Never give up! Great come back 👊🏾 @ManUtd #mufc #daretocreate pic.twitter.com/pY1H2XsxM6
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 2, 2019
What a game! Great team spirit! Proud to make my Premier League debut. 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0FnSKbaSxB
— Tahith Chong (@TahithC) March 2, 2019
Making moves in the prem now @TahithC 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/XfqiYNFSmM
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 2, 2019
Great support today and great victory! This is @ManUtd ! Come on 🔴⚫️⚪️💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZYz7p2SK04
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) March 2, 2019
So proud to have played 350 games wearing these colours! 🔴 What a win and comeback today! 💪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/tT1Wloba1L
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 2, 2019