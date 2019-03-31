Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Watford
Manchester United laboured to a 2-1 win over Watford in their first match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the manager’s job on a permanent basis.
Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils an early lead after getting on the end of Luke Shaw’s through ball, while Anthony Martial added a second midway through the second half.
The Hornets, whose were more dominant than the scoreline suggested, pulled one back late on through Abdoulaye Doucore.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say.
Played boys! @LukeShaw23 bringing that vision ⚽ pic.twitter.com/XXtQJCV0At
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 30, 2019
2-1 @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/j3QY8yB6F0
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) March 30, 2019
Thanks PP pic.twitter.com/TKLBVthag8
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) March 30, 2019
Important 3 points ✅ Let’s kick on!! #mufc pic.twitter.com/e7Adl39Eqk
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 30, 2019