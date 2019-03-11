Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to defeat at Arsenal

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of yesterday’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

The Red Devils lost their unbeaten domestic record under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and dropped out of the top four as a result of their defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

A handful of members of the United squad have given their reactions to being beaten by the Gunners.

Here’s what they had to say about a disappointing afternoon in north London.

Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall 👊🏾 La plus grande gloire c’est pas de ne jamais tomber mais de ce relever de sa chute @ManUtd #confucius #mufc pic.twitter.com/62uLlXPGsA — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 10, 2019

Commenting would only add to the attention he craved…

Disappointed with yesterday’s result but we’ll learn from it. Looking ahead. Have a good start to the week everyone! — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 11, 2019