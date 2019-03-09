Tweets and Photos: Spurs players look ahead to Southampton game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this afternoon’s Premier League game against Southampton.

One man who is particularly relishing the trip to St Mary’s is attacking midfielder Dele Alli. The England international is back to full fitness after his recent hamstring layoff and set to play his first game since January.

Here’s what Alli and his team-mates had to say about their clash with manager Mauricio Pochettino’s former club.