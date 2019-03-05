Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur beat Borussia Dortmund 0-1 this evening to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Striker Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game early in the second half to secure a 0-4 aggregate win for Spurs.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and progressing to the last-eight of he competition.

Here’s what they had to say about his efforts in Germany.