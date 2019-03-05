Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur beat Borussia Dortmund 0-1 this evening to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Striker Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game early in the second half to secure a 0-4 aggregate win for Spurs.
After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and progressing to the last-eight of he competition.
Here’s what they had to say about his efforts in Germany.
A proper away performance in the @ChampionsLeague. Go through. Win. Clean sheet. Score. Perfect. 👌#UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/fme8Wfz2ca
— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 5, 2019
Job done! On to the next round and one step closer! Thanks to everyone who travelled to Germany to share this with us. 💪🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/7pAWB3XvRG
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 5, 2019
🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wevKGDd4g8
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 5, 2019
Qualification : DONE 🔥✅ #UCL #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/LLiKemqIaE
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) March 5, 2019
Top performance! #COYS #UCL https://t.co/ECwG0nZnWi
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) March 5, 2019
To the next round 👉🏽⚽️ #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/2WlCp8GC2K
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) March 5, 2019