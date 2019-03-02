Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to derby draw with Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind and survived conceding a last-minute penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw in today’s north London derby clash with Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsey gave the Gunners the lead on 16 minutes. Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot in the 74th minute. Hugo Lloris then saved Pierre-Emerick’s last minute penalty to secure a point.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Good fight in the second half but not the result we wanted. Focus on getting the job done on Tuesday now. #COYS pic.twitter.com/1tY60jjLO2 — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 2, 2019

Would have loved to have had 3 points rather than 30 candles on my birthday cake 🎂

Thanks to all the fans for the support today and for all of the lovely birthday wishes. You guys are the best! 💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/LTZcCJLk4Z — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 2, 2019

Never an easy game. Big game midweek now #COYS pic.twitter.com/WXFMP0xp2x — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 2, 2019