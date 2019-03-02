Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to derby draw with Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind and survived conceding a last-minute penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw in today’s north London derby clash with Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsey gave the Gunners the lead on 16 minutes. Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot in the 74th minute. Hugo Lloris then saved Pierre-Emerick’s last minute penalty to secure a point.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.