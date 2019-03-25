Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to England’s win over Montenegro

England’s Tottenham Hotspur contingent have been reacting to this evening’s 5-1 win over Montenegro in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Striker Harry Kane captained the team and was on the scoresheet, scoring the fourth goal for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli also started, as did Spurs left-back Danny Rose. The match was overshadowed by racist chanting directed towards Rose. Southgate said in a post-match interview that he had heard racism being directed towards the full-back.

Perhaps alluding to those circumstances, Kane said: “Good character shown by the team tonight. Important to get the win and put in the performance we did.”

Alli wrote: “Great way to end international break, another strong performance. Until next time @england.”

