Unai Emery says Denis Suarez is ready to start against Newcastle

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says January loan signing Denis Suarez is ready to start Monday evening’s Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The Barcelona midfielder has been used sparingly from the bench since arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

But Suarez and the Gunners’ fitness coaches have taken the opportunity of a lengthy gap between fixtures during the March international break to improve his conditioning.

Emery says the recent arrival is now ready to be named in his starting lineup.

