Video: Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn and Rangers’ Steven Davis fire Northern Ireland to victory over Estonia

Northern Ireland recorded a first competitive win since 2017 in last night’s Euro 2020 qualification opener at Windsor Park last night.

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn opened the scoring in the 56th minute, firing in from Kyle Lafferty’s lay-off. Steven Davis, on loan from Southampton at Rangers, made sure of the win for Michael O’Neill’s side when he converted a 76th-minute penalty.

You can see both goals and the rest of the highlights from the game in the video below.