Video: Alex Iwobi holds his nose to wind up opponent
Arsenal star Alex Iwobi was on a wind-up mission in the closing stages of last night’s Europa League last-16 win over Rennes.
The Nigeria international found himself involved in a bust-up with Rennes’ Hamari Traore.
With Traore getting in his face, Iwobi held his nose and adopted a disgusted facial expression to bring his opponent’s dental hygiene into question in front of TV viewers around the world.
You can see Iwobi’s wind-up in the video below.
3️⃣-0️⃣ up.
Dying minutes.
Iwobi on the wind-up. pic.twitter.com/x9r8NytmIR
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2019