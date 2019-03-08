Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain clutches hamstring on Liverpool return

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to clutch his hamstring shortly before being substituted on his comeback appearance this afternoon.

The England international started for Liverpool Under-23s in their game against Derby County Under-23s today in what was his first game since suffering a serious knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma last April.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was withdrawn after 40 minutes of the game against the Rams. As the video footage below shows, the former Arsenal man appeared to be feeling some discomfort in his right hamstring.