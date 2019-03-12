Video: Alisson and Jurgen Klopp speak ahead of Bayern Munich vs Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and manager Jurgen Klopp have faced the media for a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game against Bayern Munich.

The Reds face the Bundesliga leaders at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night in their Champions League last-16 second leg. The first leg at Anfield ended 0-0.

Around 24 hours before kick-off, Brazil international Alisson and his boss answered questions about the big game.

You can hear what they had to say in full in the video below.