Video: Antonio Valencia plays 90 minutes for Ecuador

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia played the full 90 minutes of Ecuador’s 1-0 defeat to USA today.

The 33-year-old has not played for the Red Devils since the Premier League game against Newcastle United on January 2.

United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since reported that Valencia was sidelined with a calf injury.

But the injury that has made him unavailable for United games was nowhere to be seen as he started the friendly match in Orlando, Florida.

Writing on Twitter, Valencia said: “Your learn in defeat. The Ecuador squad has a great future. It was a learning, with a complicated rival.”