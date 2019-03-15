Video: Arsenal 3-0 Rennes (goals and highlights)

Arsenal are through to the Europa League quarter finals after a 3-0 win over Rennes last night.

The Gunners’ place in the last-eight was in serious doubt after a 3-1 defeat in France in last week’s last-16 first leg.

But Unai Emery’s side turned the tie around with a three-goal margin in the second leg at home.

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, either side of Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ first goal at the Emirates Stadium, secured victory for Arsenal.

You can see all three goals and other highlights, including Aubameyang’s Black Panther celebration, in the video below.