Video: Arsenal train ahead of Rennes game

Arsenal trained at their London Colney base earlier today, before heading to France for their Europa League last-16 first leg against Rennes.

The Gunners are in action against the Ligue 1 side on Thursday evening. There was time for one final session on homesoil before travelling to their airport to catch their flight.

You can see Unai Emery’s squad being put through their paces in Wednesday’s training session and preparing for tomorrow’s game in the video below.