Video: Arsenal training ahead of Rennes game

Arsenal trained at London Colney yesterday as they prepare to host Rennes in their Europa League last-16 second leg.

The Gunners face their French opponents at the Emirates Stadium this evening and need to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg.

It looks like Unai Emery’s squad could be bolstered by the return of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who trained on Wednesday after missing last weekend’s win over Manchester United with a back injury.

You can see Arsenal training in the videos and photos below.