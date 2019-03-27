Video: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka scores for Switzerland vs Denmark

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was on the scoresheet for Switzerland in last night’s Euro 2020 qualification game against Denmark.

Xhaka’s goal was the second for the Swiss, who also had fellow Gunner Stephan Lichtsteiner in their team, as they raced into a 3-0 lead in Basel.

But the wheels came off in the closing stages as Denmark scored three goals in the last six minutes to grab a 3-3 draw.

You can see footage of Xhaka’s goal in the video below.