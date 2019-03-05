Video: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the Champions League quarter-finals after a 0-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park this evening.

Holding a 0-3 lead from the first leg at Wembley, Spurs had to weather a Dortmund onslaught in the first half.

But star striker Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game shortly after half-time.

The England international finished coolly after being played through on goal by a Moussa Sissoko pass.

