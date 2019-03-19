Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Declan Rice, Spurs and Liverpool stars report for England duty

The England squad reported for duty at St George’s Park yesterday ahead of their opening Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Gareth Southgate’s side face the Czech Republic and Montenegro in their first two qualification games.

There were some new faces at the base, with Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice joining the squad for the first time.

You can see the welcomes received by Hudson-Odoi and Rice, and footage of all the squad reporting for duty, in the video below.