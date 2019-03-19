Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice’s first England training session

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice have taken part in their first England training session.

The first-time call-ups joined their new team-mates for training at St George’s Park today.

Hudson-Odoi, aged 18, was a late call-up to the squad after a couple of withdrawls, while Rice, aged 20, was named in Gareth Southgate’s squad after his switch from the Republic of Ireland was confirmed.

You can see them training in the video below.