Video: Carl Jenkinson and Alexandre Lacazette among the scorers as Arsenal beat Al Nasr

Arsenal rounded off their mid-season trip to Dubai with a 2-3 win over Al Nasr this afternoon.

The Gunners’ took a mixture of first-team players not involved for their national teams and youngsters to the Middle East for a training camp.

And they finished the trip with a friendly victory over a local side.

Right-back Carl Jenkinson, striker Alexandre Lacazette and youngster Tyreece John-Jules were on the scoresheet for Unai Emery’s team.

You can see the goals and highlights in the video below.