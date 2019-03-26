Video: Carl Jenkinson and Alexandre Lacazette among the scorers as Arsenal beat Al Nasr
Arsenal rounded off their mid-season trip to Dubai with a 2-3 win over Al Nasr this afternoon.
The Gunners’ took a mixture of first-team players not involved for their national teams and youngsters to the Middle East for a training camp.
And they finished the trip with a friendly victory over a local side.
Right-back Carl Jenkinson, striker Alexandre Lacazette and youngster Tyreece John-Jules were on the scoresheet for Unai Emery’s team.
You can see the goals and highlights in the video below.