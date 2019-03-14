Video: Chelsea arrive to play Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea’s players have arrived at the Olympic Stadium ahead of this evening’s Europa League clash with Dynamo Kiev.

The Blues head into their Europa League last-16 second leg with a 3-0 lead from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

A short time ago, Maurizio Sarri’s squad got to the stadium to begin their final preparations ahead of the 5.55pm (UK time) kick-off.

You can see N’Golo Kante, Davide Zappacosta, Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud making their way into the away dressing room in the video below.