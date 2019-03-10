Video: Chelsea arrive to play Wolves

Chelsea have arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues host Wolves knowing that victory will move them into the top four ahead, at least until full-time in the Arsenal vs Manchester United game later today.

You can see a couple of Maurizio Sarri’s players making their way into the home dressing room to begin their final preparations before the 2.05pm kick-off in the video below.