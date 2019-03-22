Video: Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans on the scoresheet for Belgium vs Russia

Chelsea star Eden Hazard scored a brace to help Belgium to victory over Belgium in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Russia last night.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans opened the scoring for Belgium on 14 minutes, but Denis Cheryshev capitalised on a howler from Thibaut Courtois to equalise two minutes later.

Hazard restored Belgium’s lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

He scored his second and Belgium’s third in the 88th minute.

You can see all the goals in the video below.