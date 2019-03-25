Video: Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud scores for France vs Iceland

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has put world champions France into a 2-0 lead over Iceland.

The former Arsenal man scored one of the easiest goals of his international career, bundling the ball in from close range with his inner thigh.

Giroud benefited from good work by Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in the build up and got himself into the right place to guide the ball into the net with an unorthodox part of his body.

You can see Giroud’s goal in the video below.