Video: Chelsea’s Ross Barkley puts England in front in Montenegro

England have come from behind to lead at half-time in this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

There was a distinctly Chelsea feel to the goal that put Gareth Southgate’s side into a 1-2 lead.

Blues starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi – making his first start for England – fired a right-footed shot at goal.

Club-mate Ross Barkley ghosted into the middle of the penalty area to divert Hudson-Odoi’s effort past the goalkeeper.

You can see the made in Chelsea England goal in the video below.