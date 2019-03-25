Video: Chelsea’s Ross Barkley puts England in front in Montenegro
England have come from behind to lead at half-time in this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.
There was a distinctly Chelsea feel to the goal that put Gareth Southgate’s side into a 1-2 lead.
Blues starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi – making his first start for England – fired a right-footed shot at goal.
Club-mate Ross Barkley ghosted into the middle of the penalty area to divert Hudson-Odoi’s effort past the goalkeeper.
You can see the made in Chelsea England goal in the video below.