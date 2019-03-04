Skip to main content

Video: David De Gea in showdown with Leo Messi

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has had an intense duel with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Spain international is seen staring down the Argentine great in a scene befitting a Western.

But it’s not the start of unexpected beef between two of world football’s mildest mannered big names. Instead De Gea has joined the list of footballing crisp-floggers.

He features alongside Messi in a commercial for Lays. The pair are seen battling for what they believe is the last pack of crisps.