Video: Diogo Dalot kisses his dad after Man Utd beat PSG

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot had an emotional celebration with his father after last night’s Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Dalot, who had a positive impact after coming off the bench to replace Eric Bailly and forced the winning penalty, jumped into the crowd at Parc des Princes to kiss and embrace his dad.

Writing on Twitter, the Portugal Under-21 international said: “Keep your family close! Anything is possible!”

You can see Dalot celebrating with his dad in the video below.