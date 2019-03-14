Video: Dynamo Kiev 0-5 Chelsea (goals and highlights)

Chelsea eased into the Europa League quarter-finals with a comfortable 0-5 victory over Dynamo Kiev.

The big win in Ukraine gave the Blues an 0-8 aggregate score of the two legs of their last-16 tie.

Striker Olivier Giroud scored a perfect hat-trick – right foot, left foot and header – for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was celebrating getting his first England Under-21 call-up today, were also on the scoresheet.

