Video: Eden Hazard flogs tickets for Belgium vs Russia

Belgium have deployed star man Eden Hazard to sell some tickets for their Euro 2020 qualification opener against Russia.

The Red Devils host Russia at the King Baudouin Stadium – the 50,000-capacity stadium formerly known as Heysel – on Thursday evening. But the World Cup semi-finalists have not yet managed to sell out the venue.

With time running out, Hazard has been flogging the remaining tickets and appealing to fans to come to the game.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “We have a very important game on Thursday in Brussels against Russia, we need you! We count on you all to create the atmosphere 😃 There are still tickets.”