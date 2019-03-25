Video: Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi fire Belgium to victory over Cyprus

Chelsea star Eden Hazard marked his 100th cap for Belgium with a goal in last night’s Euro 2020 qualification win over Cyprus.

Hazard opened the scoring when the ball broke for him after Blues team-mate Michy Batshuayi’s battled for possession in the box.

Batshuayi, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, then got on the scoresheet when he rounded the keeper after a clipped ball over the top from Thorgan Hazard.

You can see both goals and more highlights from the game in the video below.