Video: Eric Cantona declares himself so happy after Man Utd beat PSG
There was at least one happy Frenchman in Parc des Princes after Manchester United knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League.
While most Parisians are trudging home deflated after a 1-3 defeat saw PSG eliminated, a certain Eric Cantona was absolutely delighted with the shock turnaround in the last-16 tie.
After the final whistle, he posted a short video celebrating United’s shock triumph in his homeland.
The United legend declared himself “so happy” after his former club booked their place in the quarter finals.
King Eric LOVED that one 😃👑 #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/AU60YtE9up
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 6, 2019