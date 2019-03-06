Video: Eric Cantona declares himself so happy after Man Utd beat PSG

There was at least one happy Frenchman in Parc des Princes after Manchester United knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League.

While most Parisians are trudging home deflated after a 1-3 defeat saw PSG eliminated, a certain Eric Cantona was absolutely delighted with the shock turnaround in the last-16 tie.

After the final whistle, he posted a short video celebrating United’s shock triumph in his homeland.

The United legend declared himself “so happy” after his former club booked their place in the quarter finals.