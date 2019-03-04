Video: Eric Dier back in Spurs training

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier is back in training after his recent bout of tonsillitis.

The England international has missed five games due to the illness, but he is now in contention for a place in the matchday squad for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said Dier would be assessed ahead of kick-off to determine whether he is fit enough to be named in the final 18 for the game.

You can see Dier training on the pitch at the Signal Iduna Park this evening in the video below.