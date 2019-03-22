Video: Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores as England U21 draw 1-1 with Poland

England Under-21s were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland Under-21s at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate ground last night.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side took the lead when Dominic Calvert-Lewin tapped the ball in from Reiss Nelson’s cutback in the 13th minute.

But the visitors levelled the score on 34 minutes when Sebastian Szymanski scored a spectacular free-kick from 35 yards.

Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn had – in retrospect, unwisely – declined to put a wall in front of the set-piece.

You can see both goals and highlights from the game in the video below.