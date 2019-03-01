Video: Former Man Utd man Marouane Fellaini scores on his Shandong Luneng debut

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has bagged a debut goal in his first appearance for Shandong Luneng today.

The Belgium international, aged 31, played his first game for the Chinese Super League outfit against Beijing Renhe.

And he is off to a flying start by scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

Fellaini found himself with time and space to turn in the penalty area and apply a cool finish to open his account in China.