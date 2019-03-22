Video: Gini Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk score for Netherlands vs Belarus

Liverpool pair Gini Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk were both on the scoresheet as the Netherlands beat Belarus in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier last night.

Midfielder Wijnaldum and centre-back Van Dijk scored two of the goals in a 4-0 win in Rotterdam on Thursday evening.

Wijnaldum scored the second goal after getting on the end of a backheel pass from Mephis Depay, scorer of the other two goals. Van Dijk headed in the fourth in the 86th minute, with Depay again getting the assist.

You can see all four goals in the video below.