Video: Gonzalo Higuain on fire in Chelsea training

Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain looks to be in excellent form in training today.

The on-loan Juventus man is not part of the Argentina squad for the current international break and has stayed at Cobham to train with the other members of Maurizio Sarri’s squad who are not involved for their national teams.

Chelsea have released footage of Higuain showing an incredible first touch and a cool finish in a training game during Friday’s session.

You can see it in the video below.