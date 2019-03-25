Video: Harry Kane makes it Montenegro 1-4 England

England captain Harry Kane has put his side into a 1-4 lead in Montenegro.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker applied a left-footed finish to Raheem Sterling’s low cross after a rapid break by the Three Lions.

Kane’s goal put England into a dominant position in a Euro 2020 qualifier they had at one stage been losing.

Michael Keane’s header and two goals from Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley but Gareth Southgate’s side back on track.

You can see Kane scoring England’s fourth goal in the video below.