Video: Harry Kane scores the opening goal (Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham)

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of a place in the Champions League quarter-finals after taking the lead in their last-16 second leg.

Harry Kane broke the deadlock at Signal Iduna Park early in the second-half.

The England international was played through by midfielder Moussa Sissoko, and applied a characteristically cool finish.

Kane’s goal puts Spurs into a 0-4 aggregate lead and leaves Dortmund needing to score five second-half goals in order to progress.

You can see Kane’s goal in the video below.

Harry Kane. Tottenham nas quartas… pic.twitter.com/4oR3kBPaCD — Ericky Maier (@erickymaier) March 5, 2019