Video: Harry Kane scores the opening goal (Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham)
Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of a place in the Champions League quarter-finals after taking the lead in their last-16 second leg.
Harry Kane broke the deadlock at Signal Iduna Park early in the second-half.
The England international was played through by midfielder Moussa Sissoko, and applied a characteristically cool finish.
Kane’s goal puts Spurs into a 0-4 aggregate lead and leaves Dortmund needing to score five second-half goals in order to progress.
You can see Kane’s goal in the video below.
Dortmund have had chance after chance…
But Harry Kane only needed one 👌
