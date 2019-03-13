Video: Heung-min Son fires his 5-a-side team to victory in the Olympic Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son fired his team to victory in an epic 5-a-side game at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

The South Korea international curled the ball past goalkeeper Michel Vorm to give his purples a 6-5 victory over the greens.

There was never more than a goal between the sides, but Son popped up with the final goal of the game.

Spurs are in Spain for a mid-season training camp. They do not have another fixture until after the international break.