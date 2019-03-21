Video: Jesse Lingard celebrates wildly after crossbar challenge success

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is missing England’s opening Euro 2020 qualifiers due to his recent hamstring injury, but he still found cause to celebrate as if he had won the entire tournament.

Lingard is doing some training during the international break. At the end of his session, the United star took part in a crossbar challenge.

When he successfully pinged the woodwork, he wheeled away in delight, stripping off his shirt and launching into a rendition of: “Olé, olé, olé, olé.”